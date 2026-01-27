Survivor-written play on Mother and Baby Homes comes to Liverpool

The Marian Hotel, based on the lived experience of writer Caitriona Cunningham, brings the voices of women from Ireland’s institutions to the Liverpool stage following a sold-out Irish tour

A POWERFUL stage drama written by a survivor of Ireland’s Mother and Baby institutions will be performed in Liverpool next month, bringing personal testimony and lived experience to audiences in Britain.

A critically acclaimed play written by a survivor of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes is set to arrive at Unity Theatre this February as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

The Marian Hotel, written by Caitriona Cunningham, draws directly on the author’s own experience of giving birth while confined in the Marianvale Mother and Baby Home in Newry. The production will run in Liverpool on February 6 and 7, following a sold-out run across the north of Ireland.

Produced by Sole Purpose Productions, the play is set in 1979 during the Troubles and follows 19-year-old Kitty as she enters the institution after becoming pregnant outside marriage. Alongside other young women, she is subjected to a harsh regime of discipline, shame and forced labour — conditions that reflect the wider reality of institutional confinement experienced by thousands of women in Ireland during the 20th century.

Despite the severity of its subject matter, the play also captures moments of humour and solidarity among the women, who ironically dub the institution “The Marian Hotel” as a small act of resistance and shared humanity.

The production has been widely praised for its emotional honesty and compassionate storytelling. Director Patricia Byrne has said the play confronts “a dark time in Irish history, bringing the voices of women who were silenced and shamed back into the heart of our communities”.

Cunningham said she hopes the play will encourage open discussion about a history that continues to affect survivors and their families. “I want it to open conversations that challenge shame and silence around experiences that still resonate today,” she said.

The Liverpool performances are supported by Fréa Renewing Roots, which provides emotional and practical support to survivors of Irish institutions now living in the north of England. Former residents of Mother and Baby Homes, Magdalene Laundries, residential schools or reformatories who are seeking support can contact Patrick Rodgers at Fréa Renewing Roots on 07432 138682 or by email at [email protected].

One audience member, who was adopted as a child, described The Marian Hotel as “more than just a play — it is a cathartic experience, a call for acknowledgement, and a tribute to all the mothers, daughters and children affected by this history”.

The production is supported by Arts Council England and Culture Ireland, with Sole Purpose Productions core-funded by Arts Council Northern Ireland. Additional funding has been provided by public donations and The National Lottery.

The Marian Hotel

February 6-7

at the Unity Theatre

1 Hope Pl, Liverpool L1 9BG