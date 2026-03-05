Striking sculptures installed at Trinity College Dublin invite viewers to reflect on ‘politics and power’

TWO striking bronze sculptures have been installed in the grounds of Trinity College Dublin.

The artworks, of abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman and Jamaican political leader Marcus Garvey, are part of Bahamian artist Tavares Strachan’s Ruin of a Giant series.

They have been installed in the Trinity East campus by The Form Foundation.

“Tavares Strachan’s work invites us to reflect on art and science, on politics and power, and on how we interact with our history and the world around us,’ TCD Provost Dr Linda Doyle said this week as the sculptures were unveiled.

“It has been fantastic to welcome Ruin of Giants to our Trinity East campus which is a place of innovation, interdisciplinarity, and creative thinking,” she added.

“I am really delighted to see how our students, staff, and wider community have engaged with these incredible artworks.”

Each over six feet in height, and inlaid with lines of poetry, a TCD spokesperson said the sculptures are an “invitation for the public to engage with art”.

The artworks will remain on display at Trinity East until June 1, 2026.

Danielle Ryan, Founder of The Form Foundation, said the organisation remains “committed to bringing the most important names in the art world for public viewing” adding that they will work with TCD to “create an open and accessible space for everyone to enjoy and engage with these international artists”.

“These stunning sculptures mark an exciting milestone at our Trinity East campus, helping to create a vibrant outdoor space inspiring connection, creativity, and community,” said TCD Bursar and Chief Strategic Developments Officer, Eleanor Denny.

Ruin of Giants is the first in a series of installations by The Form Foundation which will go on display in Trinity East over the coming years.

