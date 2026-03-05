Irish Post Shop
John Banville ‘honoured’ as Christine Falls chosen for One Dublin One Book festival
Culture

John Banville 'honoured' as Christine Falls chosen for One Dublin One Book festival

JOHN BANVILLE’S book Christine Falls has been selected for the One Dublin One Book festival.

Dublin City Council confirmed this week that Banville’s book, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is their chosen title for the annual literary event which was first launched in 2005.

“It is as much a pleasure as it is an honour for me that Dublin City Council should have chosen Christine Falls as its One Dublin One Book for 2026,” Banville said.

“No recognition is quite as sweet as recognition in one’s home city,” he added.

First launched in 2005, the One Dublin One Book initiative aims to “encourage everyone in Dublin to read a designated book connected with the capital city during the month of April every year” the organisers explain.

“This annual project is a Dublin City Council initiative, led by Dublin City Libraries and Dublin UNESCO City of Literature, which encourages reading for pleasure,” they add.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam and Dublin City Librarian, Mairead Owens pictured with author John Banville, as his novel Christine Falls is officially launched as the One Dublin One Book choice for 2026 at an event at the Mansion House

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam, confirmed plans for the 2026 event this week.

“I am proud that Dublin City Council continues to lead this important cultural initiative, which has grown in popularity and impact over more than two decades,” he said.

“One Dublin One Book demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that literature and culture remain central to the life of our capital,” he added.

“I look forward to seeing copies of Christine Falls across the city throughout April. “Everyone is welcome to join this city-wide book club – let’s get Dublin reading.”

The festival will include an extensive programme of free public events, discussions, workshops and performances, which will be held in libraries, cultural venues and public spaces across Dublin.

Banville will also take part in the event at an ‘in conversation with;’ event with historian Donal Fallon.

