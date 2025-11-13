Riverdance's 30th anniversary tour makes its way back to London venue where it all started

RIVERDANCE’S 30th anniversary tour will soon return to the London venue where the magic first began.

Some thirty years ago the Irish dancing phenomenon emerged onto the world stage and would quickly become a success with audiences across the globe.

This year, in homage to its milestone anniversary, the show has embarked on an extra special tour which has taken it to 30 venues across the UK.

That tour, which includes a new generation of dancers – none of whom were born when Riverdance was first launched – will soon play its final dates in London.

“It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on,” Director of Riverdance John McColgan said.

“In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots,” he added.

“On this tour we welcome ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty and directed by John McColgan, Riverdance 30 ‘The New Generation’ will come to a close in December at a series of shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo - the same venue that the show made its London debut at in 1995.

For tickets and full listings visit livenation.co.uk and riverdance.com