Detectives investigating disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian make further arrest
DETECTIVES investigating the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian 21 years ago have made a further arrest.

Ms Dorrian was 25 when she was last seen alive on the night of Sunday, February 27, 2005 in Ballyhalbert, Co. Down.

Two people were arrested last week on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

The pair, a 40-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Earlier today, a 40-year-old man was arrested in Millisle, Co. Down, on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information.

"The arrest comes days after the 21st anniversary of Lisa's disappearance and murder," said Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman.

"It's been 21 long and painful years for Lisa's loving family. They have never given up their search for answers and justice and, likewise, our determination remains steadfast.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101."

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

