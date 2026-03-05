Ardal O’Hanlon and Stephen Mangan lead cast in West End revival of comedy hit

ACTORS Ardal O’Hanlon and Stephen Mangan will lead the cast in a West End revival of Florian Zeller’s The Truth this summer.

O’Hanlon, who hails from Co. Monaghan, and Mangan, whose parents are from Co. Mayo, join Sarah Hadland and Janie Dee in the production, which will run at the Apollo Theatre from June 9.

At the centre of the play is Michel, a man who embarks on an affair with his best friend’s wife while attempting to convince himself - and everyone around him - that honesty is overrated.

As the web of deception grows increasingly tangled, the audience is left delightfully off-balance and questioning who is deceiving whom.

The comedy, written by the Academy Award-winning and two-time Olivier-nominated playwright Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton, will run for a strictly limited 14-weeks in London.

It will be directed by Lindsay Posner with set and costume design by Lizzie Clachan.

“The Truth is an ingenious puzzle of a play,” producer Simon Friend said.

“What initially appears as a playful comedy about adultery effortlessly evolves into something much deeper, while remaining endlessly entertaining.”

He added: “When Florian's meticulously structured house of cards collapses, you realise that you’ve been in the hands of a writer in complete control of his craft.

“Florian knows exactly how to pull the rug from under you, as he did repeatedly in The Father film, which was the last project we collaborated on.

“He does so again here, but there are considerably more laughs this time! Christopher Hampton’s lean and witty translation has enabled us to compile a cast to die for in this exciting return to the West End.”

For tickets click here.

