Pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk to invest more than €430m in Co. Roscommon facility

DANISH pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk is to invest more than €430m in its facility in Co. Roscommon.

The €432m investment will support the upgrade and retrofit of the existing tabletting facility in Monksland, Athlone.

The development is a major strategic milestone for the company, which further reinforces Novo Nordisk's long-term commitment to Ireland and global healthcare innovation.

It will provide the firm with additional manufacturing capabilities for oral products, enhance supply and allow Ireland to serve as a critical hub for servicing markets outside the US.

"Today's investment announcement is a vote of confidence in Athlone, the Midlands and the skilled workforce we have worked hard to develop," said Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

"It will help drive innovation, create highly skilled jobs and further strengthen Ireland's pharmaceutical ecosystem."

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said the expansion 'reinforces Athlone as a vital contributor to Ireland's life sciences sector and our long-term regional development ambitions'.

Construction jobs

The plant's existing 260 employees will focus on delivering the highest-quality oral treatments to patients, in an efficient and environmentally-sustainable way.

The entire project at the site, covering 45 acres (18 hectares), will create up to 600 construction jobs.

The construction projects, which have already begun, will be finalised gradually from the end of 2027 through 2028.

Ireland is currently home to nine of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, producing a significant portion of the world's most innovative drugs.

The Novo Nordisk expansion will solidify the country's role as a central hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"With the investment in the Athlone facility, Novo Nordisk is expanding its production capacities for oral products, which will enable us to meet both current and future global demand outside the US," said Kasper Bodker Mejlvang, EVP CMC and Product Supply, Novo Nordisk.

"This investment, a historic milestone for Novo Nordisk in Ireland, marks our continued commitment to Athlone, Ireland and our highly-skilled employees while allowing us to make a difference for millions of people living with serious chronic diseases."

