Co. Antrim firm Farrans lands £30m terminal expansion project at Bristol Airport

CO. ANTRIM firm Farrans has landed a £30m terminal expansion project at Bristol Airport.

Work has already commenced on the two-floor terminal extension, which will infill an area between the existing terminal building and the departure gates.

The project is part of the airport's plans to invest £400m to transform the passenger experience at the international travel hub, which offers flights to Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Knock.

"This is an exciting project which will be completed in a live environment in which all passenger routes need to remain open at all times," said Gerard McNamee, Project Manager at Farrans.

The expansion will create more space and almost double the number of shops and restaurants, with 17 new units being incorporated into the design.

There will also be space for island retail units and more seating, with the new area catering for an increase to 12m passengers per year.

The arrivals hall is also benefitting from a new domestic arrivals reclaim area, with an additional baggage carousel and an increase in capacity by 20 per cent.

Accessibility in immigration will be improved with new lifts and stairs.

Airport experience

Farrans has an extensive aviation portfolio, with projects also currently underway at Leeds Bradford Airport and Stansted Airport.

In a joint venture with Griffiths, Farrans previously completed the new Public Transport Interchange at Bristol Airport on time and on budget in July 2025.

The £60m project, also part of the airport's £400m investment, has enabled more sustainable journeys and sees around 250 public transport movements a day.

Experienced in working collaboratively with clients to reduce disruption, Farrans will install insulated hoardings and create air-locked spaces to maintain passenger flow during the terminal expansion project.

"We anticipate that at the peak of this project we will have approximately 150 people employed and many will be from local suppliers," added McNamee.

"As with our Public Transport Interchange scheme, we will be working with our client to deliver an impactful social value programme throughout the extension works."

