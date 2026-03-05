Irish Post Shop
£9m allocated for grassroots football facilities in Northern Ireland
A FUNDING pot of £9m has been announced for grassroots football facilities in Northern Ireland.

Applications are now open for grants from the Northern Ireland Football Fund, which will be awarded in amounts ranging from £500k to £1.5m.

“I am pleased to launch the first call for applications to the Grassroots Facilities Programme pilot to begin addressing the urgent need for improved facilities at this level,” Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said as he announced the funds.

“The £9m of funding to kick-start this pilot phase is another major investment that will support six projects and start delivering the modern facilities our communities deserve,” he explained.

“I know this sector needs significantly more investment, and I am under no doubt about the scale of the challenge. This pilot is an important start.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons pictured at the launch of the Northern Ireland Football Fund Grassroots Facilities Programme Pilot Scheme with players and the Chairman of Wellington Rec Football (l-r) Royce Balmer, Rachael-anne Seymour, Kenny Thompson (chairman) and Ben Tilney.

The first awards are expected to be paid out by the end of the 2026/2027 financial year.

Prior to that Department for Communities officials will deliver information sessions to assist clubs with preparing their funding applications.

“This scheme reflects the value I place on grassroots football and the role it plays in our communities,” Minister Lyons said during a visit to Wellington Rec FC in Larne.

“There are almost 600 grassroots football clubs operating across the country, and I have seen first-hand on visits to clubs both large and small the contribution they make,” he explained.

“Whether you play, coach, volunteer, or cheer from the sidelines, grassroots football brings people together, supports health and wellbeing and strengthens our local communities.

“This pilot will start to directly address the significant improvements required in grassroots facilities.

“Let’s begin transforming facilities now and build some much-needed momentum.”

Applications are open now at Communities NI - Northern Ireland Football Fund.

