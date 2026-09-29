Birmingham bombings families cautiously hopeful after Burnham pledge

FAMILIES campaigning for answers over the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings have told The Irish Post of their ‘cautious optimism’ following Andy Burnham’s dramatic pledge to meet them and support their long search for justice.

In a surprise TV announcement, the Prime Minister assured Midlands families of his commitment to helping them secure answers.

“I know Julie Hambleton and I remember that meeting very well,” he said. “I’ve got the greatest respect for her and all of the Birmingham families who have never given up the fight.”

Burnham added: “I don’t abandon anybody because of any change of job. I’ll make an offer through you to Julie and the families to meet and to discuss where we go.”

While acknowledging that the families want a judge-led public inquiry, he said: “They deserve answers. They should have had them. I will do what I can to help.”

For Mrs Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was among the 21 people killed, the announcement was a stunning development.

“My mouth fell open watching the news report and I thought, ‘Did I just hear what I think I heard?’ The news came as a complete and utter shock.”

Despite the breakthrough, Mrs Hambleton said she remains guarded. “I am cautiously optimistic. I’d say it’s a step in the right direction.”

“If the Prime Minister meets us then he’s a man of his word. But it also depends on the outcome of the meeting.”

Mrs Hambleton said all available families would want to attend, and hopes that Birmingham is the chosen location due to many relatives’ ages and mobility issues.

Asked what her priority would be in discussions with Burnham, she was unequivocal. “The public inquiry will be the only talking point,” she said.

While Mr Burnham referred to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), Mrs Hambleton repeated that it is not an alternative to a public inquiry.

“The clue is in the name. It’s within the Legacy Act for Northern Ireland. Our loved ones were killed in Birmingham, England,” she insists.

“Only a public inquiry will give us what we desire most. It’s not just for our loved ones, it’s for the survivors, it’s for the Irish community who were vilified vociferously and wrongly, and also for our city.”

Years of disappointment have left the families sceptical, she admitted. “We’re all cynical because we’ve had to learn to be. We’ve been let down so many times,” she said.

However, Mrs Hambleton believes Burnham’s promise carries weight. “He’s made this pledge publicly now, so I can’t see him backtracking.”

Maurice Malone, CEO of Birmingham’s Irish Association and a long-term supporter of the families’ campaign, said Burnham’s comments had created more optimism than he had felt in years.

“I’m not a fan of politicians but Andy Burnham appears to be a man of his word and genuine,” he said. “I think there’s more of a glimmer of hope this time around than ever before.”

Mr Malone said previous dealings with ministers and government officials had often ended in disappointment, but hoped Burnham could finally help deliver progress.

“I’d like to think he’s going to be the man who will end the journey for them,” he said.

He also stressed that the quest for answers extends beyond the victims’ relatives.

“Birmingham’s Irish community have had to carry this with them all these years as well. The community want answers too.”

Mr Malone said efforts to promote healing and reconciliation were central to the Midlands Irish community’s support for the campaign. He points to the Tree of Life memorial at New Street station where families gather each November to commemorate.

“Planting the Tree of Life was something that we needed to do, and was something I became very involved in and passionate with,” he said.

“Birmingham needed a proper memorial, one which does the victims justice and something for the families to be proud of. It was very important that the Irish community led that project to show that we as much as anybody else want that peace, reconciliation and healing. It won many hearts and minds over.”

Mr Malone added: “I just hope Andy Burnham pulls through for the families because we’ve all said that Julie has dedicated her life to this, as have the others, and the campaign needs to finish at some point. Hopefully this will be it with Mr Burnham.”

Background

The Birmingham bombings

Six Irishmen, who became known as The Birmingham Six, were wrongly convicted of the bombings and spent 16 years in prison before their convictions were quashed in 1991.

The IRA never formally claimed responsibility for the bombings. A 2019 inquest found that an inadequate coded warning, attributed to the IRA, contributed to the deaths. The caller was not identified, and no one has ever been convicted of carrying out the attacks. Men alleged to have been involved were named during the 2019 inquest, but the evidence was insufficient to prosecute.