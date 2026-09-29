Dolores Keane set to be inducted into music hall of fame

DOLORES KEANE is to be posthumously honoured for her contribution for Irish folk and traditional music.

The Galway native, who died in March, will be inducted into the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Hall of Fame this autumn.

“Dolores Keane was one of the defining voices of Irish folk and traditional music, celebrated for her rich, expressive singing and her lifelong commitment to preserving Ireland’s musical heritage,” an RTÉ spokesperson explained as they confirmed the honour this month.

“In inducting Dolores Keane into the Hall of Fame, the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards will celebrate her legacy as a great ambassador and guardian of Ireland’s sacred folk and traditional music traditions,” they added.

Raised in Caherlistrane, Co. Galway, Keane grew up immersed in the sean-nós tradition and made her first recording for Radio Éireann at the age of five.

She co-founded the traditional group De Danann in 1975, which went on to enjoy national and international success.

She released her debut solo album There Was a Maid in 1978, which was followed by early 90s albums Dolores Keane and A Lion in a Cage, the titular lead single of which was her first Irish No 1 hit.

Keane also featured on A Woman’s Heart, a compilation by six female Irish artists that became the biggest-selling album in Irish history.

She will be inducted into the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Hall of Fame at an awards event set to take place in in Vicar Street on November 10.

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