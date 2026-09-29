Warm welcome for All Ireland-winning Mayo team in north London

MEMBERS of the All Ireland-winning Mayo team received a warm welcome as they toured their hard-won silverware among the Irish community in north London over the weekend.

A huge crowd turned out to great their footballing heroes as they brought the Sam Maguire Cup to a series of events in the capital.

The team were special guests at the Mayo Golf Society London's final outing of the year at Mill Hill golf club in North London.

While in London over the weekend, they also visited the Oxford Arms pub in Camden Town.

Run by Bohola man Tom Maloney and his family, the pub was packed with excited Mayo supporters who wanted to meet their heroes and lift the Sam Maguire.