Warm welcome for All Ireland-winning Mayo team in north London

MEMBERS of the All Ireland-winning Mayo team received a warm welcome as they toured their hard-won silverware among the Irish community in north London over the weekend.
A huge crowd turned out to great their footballing heroes as they brought the Sam Maguire Cup to a series of events in the capital.
Twins Fiadh and Carragh Kelly, whose family hail from Mount Jubilee, were among the many who turned out to see the Sam Maguire cup (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The team were special guests at the Mayo Golf Society London's final outing of the year at Mill Hill golf club in North London.
Mayo player Cillian O'Connor with Stephen Monaghan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
While in London over the weekend, they also visited the Oxford Arms pub in Camden Town.
Tom and Anne Maloney who run the popular Oxford Arms pub in Camden, a home away from home for many Mayo exiles (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Run by Bohola man Tom Maloney and his family, the pub was packed with excited Mayo supporters who wanted to meet their heroes and lift the Sam Maguire.
Scroll down for more images from the events...
Michael Durkan from Bohola and his daughter Donna (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo player Eoin McGreal with Fiachra Reilly (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Martin Gaughan, John and Mick Barrett and Peter Gaughan. The Gaughans and the Barretts are cousins from Doohoma (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo player Jack Carney with Brian O'Malley (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Patrice Doran from Mount Jubilee and family (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo Asc London President Joe Murphy from Kilmaine and his son Joseph (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo Asc London President Joe Murphy from Kilmaine and his son Joseph (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Evan Murphy getting to know Sam (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Two of the many youngsters who turned out to see the Sam Maguire cup in London over the weekend (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Tom Beisty from Kiltimagh, his wife Patricia from Swinford and their family (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Brendan Gallagher from Ballina and his son Patrick (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo Manager Andy Moran and a young fan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo Manager Andy Moran with Martin and Mary Reilly from Belmullet, their son Eoghan and daughters Grace and Erin (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo Manager Andy Moran with Jennifer Gaughan and Caroline Maloney (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Siblings Tara and Joseph Murphy and Jo-Ann Beisty (Kilmaine / Belmullet) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo player Tommy Conroy won the Mayo players prize. He is pictured with the Mayo Golf Society's Fintan Doran, Tom Maloney and Joe Murphy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The Mayo Golf Society Golfer of the Year was Peter McGeever from Swinford, pictured centre with Mayo Manager Andy Moran and the Mayo Golf Society's Fintan Doran, Tom Maloney and Joe Murphy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo Captain Jack Coyne with Mayo Golf Society Golfer of the Year Peter McGeever from Swinford, Mayo Asc London President Joe Murphy from Kilmaine and Tom Beisty from Kiltimagh. Peter and Tom were founder members of the Mayo Golf Society in 1982 (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Fintan Doran from Bangor Reeis and his family (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Caroline Maloney from the Oxford Arms, family from Bohola (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Frank Salmon from Knock (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mayo players Dylan Thornton and Seamus Howard with Olivia Lewis, Hannah Gallagher and Saskia Kemp (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
One moment please...