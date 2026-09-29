Kelly Gough and Jamie Beamish to star in revival of Eugene O’Neill classic
Entertainment

Kelly Gough and Jamie Beamish to star in revival of Eugene O’Neill classic

IRISH actors Kelly Gough and Jamie Beamish will star in a London revival of the Eugene O’Neill classic Desire Under the Elms.

The production, which will run at the Almeida Theatre from November, will be directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye, the theatre’s former Resident Director.

Kelly Gough will play Abbie in Desire Under the Elms

Zackary Momoh, Antony Byrne, Thomas Coombes, Choolwe Laina Muntanga, Tendai Humphrey Sitima and Nathaniel Wade also feature in the play, which was first written by American playwright O’Neill in 1924.

The story follows Eben and his half-brothers as they work on their family farm, but dream of a better future.

Peter and Simeon plan to escape, while Eben longs to have the farm all to himself, but the return of their patriarch Ephraim changes everything.

Jamie Beamish stars as Simeon in the production

Waterford native Beamish, who has starred in the likes of Bridgerton and Derry Girls, plays Simeon in the Almeida Theatre production.

Co. Clare native Gough, who recently starred in Run Sister Run at the Arcola Theatre and Harm at the Bush Theare, plays the role of Abbie.

Desire Under the Elms runs at the Almeida Theatre in north London from November 17 until December 23.

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See More: Almedia Theatre, Desire Under The Elms, Jamie Beamish, Kelly Gough, Owen O'Neill

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