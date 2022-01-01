Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing
Culture

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing

Spike Island (PIC: Spike Island Development Company)

A NEW literary festival is set to take place on Spike Island in Cork in 2022 - dedicated to the theme of crime writing. 

The Spike Island literary festival will hone in on the popular genre with a series of author talks and workshops, giving attendees the chance to learn more about the subject.

Agents and publishers from the industry will be on hand giving advice, and those looking to write a book can get invaluable insights into the writing and publishing world.

The event is set to take place at Spike Island, a perfectly fitting setting given its historic past.

The island was used as an island prison on four separate occasions over the last 400 years, with the last prison incarnation that opened in 1985 only closing its doors in 2004.

The event is currently going through the funding process with the Irish Arts Council and Cork County Council and interested sponsorship partners can contact the island for information.

The festival committee includes Cobh-based author Michelle Dunne, Spike Island General Manager John Crotty and the island museum’s curator, Dorota Gubbins.

Authors Tadhg Coakley - Amy Cronin - Catherine Kirway - Michelle Dunne - Kevin Doyle and compere PJ Coogan at Crime Night in Spike Island last year

The event follows on from a successful crime writing event for Culture Night in 2021, organised by author Michelle Dunne.

Ms Dunne is an established author with publishing contracts in the UK and US, as well as multiple TV options for her work.

She said: “Cork has a rich and vibrant writing scene and the recent gathering of some of our best crime writers on Spike Island for Culture Night, showed just what a broad church the genre is.”

She added: “It was such a special experience for all who got to be there, that we simply have to build upon it.

“The Festival will have crime at its core, but there will be something for everyone, just like the incredible island of Spike itself.

“This will be Ireland’s most unique literary event of 2022.”

As well as a chance to attend author-led talks and workshops, each attendee will be brought on a very special tour of the island’s former prisons, that will detail the stories of the former inmates.

So attendees might leave with inspiration for a novel of their own.

Island Manager John Crotty said “We are very excited to host such an interesting and well suited event.

"We have been promoting culture and the arts for several years now, and this is a fantastic annual addition to our calendar of events.

"Visitors are going to be wowed by the criminal history and setting they will experience on the special tours, ahead of attending the excellent literary workshops with fantastic authors”.

Details of tickets and events are set to be launched in early 2022.

