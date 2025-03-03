Much loved poet and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby dies aged 82
Culture

Much loved poet and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby dies aged 82

Irish poet and writer Pat Ingoldsby selling his books at College Green (Photo: Albert Gonzalez/ RollingNews.ie).

BELOVED POET, writer and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby passed away last weekend at the age of 82, according to his family. It is understood that he had been in a nursing home in Clontarf, north Co. Dublin, for a period prior to his death.

Ingoldsby was a popular figure around the capital, owing to an illustrious career working for RTÉ television as the host of several well-known children’s programmes, as well as producing several books of short stories, collections of poetry and newspaper columns.

Taking influence from the Mersey Poets, Flann O’Brien and observations of everyday life, Ingoldsby’s writing was characterised by a wry, often surreal, sense of humour.

He was the subject of the acclaimed 2022 documentary film ‘The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby’ and his predilection for selling poems on the streets of Dublin earned him the affectionate moniker ‘The People’s Poet’.

President Michael D Higgins said of the writer and broadcaster: “Pat Ingoldsby’s contribution was unique and particular, but incredibly inclusive.

“So many people will have memories of discussing his work with him on Westmoreland Street in Dublin.

“[He] will remain in the memory of those across all ages who enjoyed his poetry, drama and performance.”

Born in Malahide in the north part of the city, Mr. Ingoldsby survived a bout of childhood polio, the effects of which plagued him for the rest of his life. He was was the second in a large family and is survived by siblings, Michael, Dayo, Ann and Brigid.

His friend, the musician Brendan ‘Brush’ Shiels, told RTÉ that he had visited Ingoldsby in the days before his death, and that though he had lost his vision, his humour remained unblemished. “Pat said to me ‘I am glad to see you haven't lost your good looks’. And he can't see at all.”

See More: Brush Shiels, Michael D Higgins, Pat Ingoldsby, Poetry

Related

Gene Hackman’s greatest role inspired by real-life Irish American cop
Culture 3 days ago

Gene Hackman’s greatest role inspired by real-life Irish American cop

By: James Conor Patterson

Major new display showcases key works at Ireland’s Museum of Modern Art
Culture 3 days ago

Major new display showcases key works at Ireland’s Museum of Modern Art

By: Fiona Audley

Funding of €1m will progress project creating historical dictionary of Irish language
Culture 3 days ago

Funding of €1m will progress project creating historical dictionary of Irish language

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Police confirm body found on Causeway Coast is that of missing young man from London
News 1 day ago

Police confirm body found on Causeway Coast is that of missing young man from London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months
News 1 day ago

Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months

By: Gerard Donaghy

Donegal under 'cloud of loss and sadness' after teen and young man die in road traffic collision
News 1 day ago

Donegal under 'cloud of loss and sadness' after teen and young man die in road traffic collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

MLA condemns 'sinister' protest at community policing meeting in Co. Armagh
News 1 day ago

MLA condemns 'sinister' protest at community policing meeting in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made in connection with murder of man in his 70s in Co. Tyrone
News 1 day ago

Arrest made in connection with murder of man in his 70s in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy