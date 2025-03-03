Much loved poet and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby dies aged 82

BELOVED POET, writer and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby passed away last weekend at the age of 82, according to his family. It is understood that he had been in a nursing home in Clontarf, north Co. Dublin, for a period prior to his death.

Ingoldsby was a popular figure around the capital, owing to an illustrious career working for RTÉ television as the host of several well-known children’s programmes, as well as producing several books of short stories, collections of poetry and newspaper columns.

Taking influence from the Mersey Poets, Flann O’Brien and observations of everyday life, Ingoldsby’s writing was characterised by a wry, often surreal, sense of humour.

He was the subject of the acclaimed 2022 documentary film ‘The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby’ and his predilection for selling poems on the streets of Dublin earned him the affectionate moniker ‘The People’s Poet’.

President Michael D Higgins said of the writer and broadcaster: “Pat Ingoldsby’s contribution was unique and particular, but incredibly inclusive.

“So many people will have memories of discussing his work with him on Westmoreland Street in Dublin.

“[He] will remain in the memory of those across all ages who enjoyed his poetry, drama and performance.”

Born in Malahide in the north part of the city, Mr. Ingoldsby survived a bout of childhood polio, the effects of which plagued him for the rest of his life. He was was the second in a large family and is survived by siblings, Michael, Dayo, Ann and Brigid.

His friend, the musician Brendan ‘Brush’ Shiels, told RTÉ that he had visited Ingoldsby in the days before his death, and that though he had lost his vision, his humour remained unblemished. “Pat said to me ‘I am glad to see you haven't lost your good looks’. And he can't see at all.”