Ireland eyes further trading potential with Caribbean and Latin America

IRISH businesses are being urged to look to Latin America and the Caribbean for trade opportunities.

The LAC region has been pitched as the “next frontier” in international trade for Irish firms, with ‘record trade growth’ experienced there in recent years.

“The government has invested significantly in our engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean in recent years, increasing our operational footprint, supporting new direct air routes, and negotiating new Double Taxation Agreements,” Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee said this week.

“We are seeing the results of these efforts in record trade growth, reinforcing the potential of our partnership,” she added.

“More than ever in these uncertain times, we need to build on these connections.”

Minister McEntee attended the Ireland, Latin America and the Caribbean Trade Horizons Forum held at Croke Park yesterday.

The event brought trade delegations and businesses from a range of sectors across Ireland and the Latin America and Caribbean region come together to explore further trading opportunities.

“I am confident that the Forum will provide the momentum needed to drive forward further growth – not just economically, but also in the political and multilateral spheres and in terms of our shared values,” Ms McEntee said.

Total two-way trade between Ireland and Latin America and the Caribbean has seen a 64 per cent increase since 2021, reaching a record €18bn.

In the same timeframe two-way trade on goods alone has more than doubled, reaching €9bn in 2025, more than double the 2021 figure of €4.4bn.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke said Ireland’s relationship with LAC is “entering a promising new chapter”.

“As global trade continues to evolve, these dynamic and diverse markets present significant opportunities for Irish enterprise,” he explained.

“The Ireland, Latin America and the Caribbean Trade Horizons conference is a regionally focused event under the Trade Horizons’ banner.

“This event, jointly organised by my Department and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, underscores the strength and importance of a ‘Team Ireland’ approach to international markets. This event showcases the significant existing links between Ireland and the Latin America and the Caribbean region and seeks to identify additional opportunities for partnership and cooperation," he added.

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