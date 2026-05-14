Fines for littering and dog fouling rise to €250 this year

ON-THE-SPOT fines for littering and dog fouling will rise by €100 in Ireland this year.

The government has confirmed plans to enact legislation allowing existing €150 fines for such offences to be increased to €250.

The increase is set to come into effect across the country from September 1, Minister of State at the Department of Climate, Energy and the Alan Dillon confirmed this week.

"Increasing fines for littering and dog fouling will act as a stronger deterrent,” he said.

“It will encourage greater compliance and promote more responsible behaviour,” he added.

“The measure also supports the efforts of community volunteers, environmental groups, and local authority staff – who work tirelessly to maintain cleaner, safer and more welcoming neighbourhoods.”

Minister Dillon launched the plans under the 2026 Anti-Dumping Initiative (ADI) yesterday afternoon.

“By strengthening enforcement measures and encouraging behavioural change, the increased fines will contribute to a cleaner environment, improved public health and a better quality of life for everyone,” he added.

“This initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to protecting public spaces and fostering respect for the environment and local communities."

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