Ten Minutes with Royal Ballet Principal Melissa Hamilton

MELISSA HAMILTON, a Principal of The Royal Ballet, was born in Belfast and grew up in Dromore, County Down

On March 25 Melissa Hamilton, the only Irish Principal in any major international ballet company, will appear in The Royal Ballet’s production of Kenneth Macmillan's Romeo and Juliet — taking the role of Juliet.

The production is staged in the home of The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London

Then from March 28 to April 8 she will appear in George Balanchine: Three Signature Works, also at The Royal Opera House.

This week Melissa Hamilton took time out of her rehearsals to talk to Claudia Redmond

What are you up to?

I’m currently in rehearsals for upcoming performances with the Royal Ballet, 'Juliet' in Kenneth Macmillan's Romeo and Juliet, George Balanchine’s Serenade and Christopher Wheeldon’s Fool’s Paradise. I'm also looking forward to a quick trip to Belfast this weekend with my production company, Hamilton Christou Productions, to teach two student ballet masterclasses on the Grand Opera House stage.

Which piece of ballet music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Grand Pas de Deux is my all time favourite. Although this ballet is most commonly performed over the joyful festive period, this piece of music was composed by Tchaikovsky at a time of great sadness, having just suffered the loss of his sister. I find the score deeply moving and it never fails to give me shivers.

Which dancer has most influenced you?

I have performed with Italian ballet star Roberto Bolle a great deal since 2015, throughout Italy and around the world. I have gained great inspiration from him as a dancer for his dedication, work ethic and commitment to our art form over the years. He has also managed to build up the Italian's public awareness and appreciation for ballet in a remarkable way through performances, student initiatives and television broadcasts.

What led you into a dancing career?

I feel like the career of ballet found me through a series of good timing, hard work and luck. I have been able to make the "impossible" dream of a little girl from Co. Down wanting to become a ballerina, a reality.

What is your favourite ballet?

I adore performing the titular role of Manon in Sir Kenneth Macmillan's three act masterpiece. This ballet gives the ballerina performing the role of Manon the opportunity to dance exquisite choreography with a complex character to bring to life on stage for an emotional rollercoaster.

What are your Irish roots?

I was born in County Down. I lived there until I was sixteen with my parents and two siblings before moving to England to take up vocational training in my pursuit of becoming a professional ballerina.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Newcastle, County Down will always hold a very nostalgic place in my heart — a place that I have a lot of childhood memories with my family.

What would you say has been your proudest moment on stage?

In October 2024 I co-produced and performed in Melissa Hamilton's Grand Ballet Gala at Belfast's Grand Opera House. It had long been an ambition of mine to bring world class ballet back home to Ireland. I co-founded Hamilton Christou Productions with my husband Michael Christou and together we were able to make that wish possible. Performing in my own curated programme for my "home" audience was incredibly special and a very proud moment as a ballerina, producer and wife. I am very excited that we are preparing our next production Melissa Hamilton's Ballet Stars Gala for the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, 17th and 18th September 2025.

Do you have a favourite venue?

The Arena di Verona is an awe-inspiring venue. With a capacity of 14,000, this Italian outdoor stadium is seeped in history. I have had the joy of performing here with Roberto Bolle in his Italian Roberto Bolle and Friends summer tours since 2015.

What would be your motto?

Honesty and authenticity.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Never give up on something you can't go a day without thinking about.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My engagement and wedding rings.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

That with unwavering belief, consistent hard work and focused energy, miracles can become reality.

What do you believe in?

That life pays you back what you put in; karma.

Who is the greatest love of your life?

My husband Michael. Building and sharing our life together feels like the greatest adventure.

Melissa Hamilton performs in Romeo and Juliet on 25th March and in Balanchine, Three Signature Works 28th March - 8th April

www.rbo.org.uk

Dublin – September

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/show/melissa-hamiltons-ballet-stars/