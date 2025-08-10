'Shocking and brutal attack': Priest in serious condition in hospital after assault in Co. Down church

A PRIEST has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being assaulted in a church in Co. Down this morning.

The incident occurred at around 10.10am inside St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick.

The priest, believed to be Downpatrick Parish Priest Father John Murray, was struck over the head with a bottle in the attack, which police described as 'shocking and brutal'.

A short statement from the parish said: "Parishioners will be aware of an incident in St Patrick's Church earlier today.

"Fr Murray is currently receiving medical treatment. We thank you for your prayers and well-wishes."

Attack

According to police, a man walked into the church on St Patrick's Avenue and hit the priest on the head with a bottle before leaving.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition.

"This was a completely shocking and brutal attack and has left the priest with a serious head injury," said Detective Chief Inspector McBurney of the PSNI.

Fr Murray is believed to be undergoing surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

'Shocked and saddened'

Chris Hazzard, Sinn Féin MP for South Down, condemned the 'cowardly' attack.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news from Downpatrick this morning that Father Murray was attacked in St Patrick's Church," he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him a full and speedy recovery.

"This cowardly attack is completely unacceptable and I condemn it unequivocally.

"I urge anyone with information to contact the police."

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 543 of August 10.