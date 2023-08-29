Young artist represents Ireland at major exhibition in Japan

A YOUNG Irish artist has returned from Japan after showing her prize-winning artwork at a prestigious exhibition.

Co. Antrim native Charley Bell attended the 24th International High School Arts Festival in Tokyo this month, where her entry in the 69th Texaco Children's Art Competition was displayed.

Ms Bell was the overall winner in Texaco's 2023 art competition.

The 16-year-old, who is a student at Methodist College Belfast, saw her work, titled Curiosity, showcased alongside 500 other pieces of art by students from across the globe,

Travelling at the invitation of Japan's International Foundation for Arts and Culture, Ms Bell attended the opening of the exhibition, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Tokyo.

Other Texaco winning artworks by Irish students which were displayed at the event included The Bond, by Amy O’Brien from the Presentation Secondary School in Mitchelstown; The Points Race by Sarah McLoughlin from Bridgetown College in Wexford and Emotions of A Lifetime by Megan Hogan from Gaelcholáiste Phort Láirge in Ballygunner.