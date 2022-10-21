10 minutes with... Luke Cosgrave

LUKE COSGRAVE is a contemporary violinist and songwriter from Wexford.

He has worked extensively as a session musician supporting the likes of Don Baker, The 4 of Us and John Spillane. He has has also performed with Lisa Lambe, Sean Keane and Mundy.

What are you up to?

At the moment, I am working on new material and promoting my latest release Love and War.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

I always loved November Rain extended version by Guns n Roses. It’s an epic tune.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Thats a tough question — I think Bob Geldof and Bono always impressed me for their humanitarian principles.

Which musician would you most like to meet?

I think if myself and Adele met up for a few hours we’d knock out some decent music with piano and violin!

Who would be in your ideal band?

Brian May on lead guitar, Paul McCartney on bass, Elton John on piano and Larry Mullins Jnr on drums!

How did you get started in music?

My parents noticed from an early age that I was musical and arranged lessons for me from the age of 5. I was a member of the Dublin Youth Orchestra and Wexford Sinfonia. I went on then as a session musician playing.

What are your Irish roots?

Both my parents are Irish but my mother was born and raised near London after my grandfather moved there for work and later got married and raised a family.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Susan O’Neill and Mick Flannery’s Chain Reaction, Dire Straits Sultans of Swing — and lots, lots more.

What’s your favourite place in Ireland?

I’m a big fan of anywhere in West Cork. The people, the music and the scenery. But you can’t beat Wexford for its beautiful beaches.

What would be your motto?

Stay true to yourself and try and treat everyone kindly.

Which living person do you most admire?

My parents for working so hard to provide myself and my siblings with everything we needed. And our President Michael D Higgins.

What’s the best piece of advice youve been given this year?

Don’t dwell on the past and live for the moment.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My violin

What do you believe in?

Trying to do the right thing and live a good life.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

I saw the statue of David by Michaelangelo and was pretty impressed but I love all art in all its forms.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

It’s got to be music!