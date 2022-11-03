10 minutes with... Ocean Tisdall

IRISH ALT-POP artist Ocean Tisdall is gearing up to release his debut EP on November 11. The single from the EP Boys Don't Cry was released last month.

What you up to?

I’m currently in bed drinking a Diet Coke reading all the comments online from people who have just listened to my new song Boys Don’t Cry — and I’m getting a little emotional. Ha ha!

Which musician would you most like to meet?

Probably Troye Sivan and thank him for making the Blue Neighbourhood trilogy Because that made me realise that I can be an artist and my sexuality wouldn’t hold me back

Which musician has most influenced you?

I feel like I’ve been influenced by so many different artist for many different reasons but if I had to name a few I would say Troye (see above), Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Conan Gray — and many more actually. The one thing that all these artists have in common is they are all unapologetically themselves. That is something I always admire and strive to be.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

The best thing about where I live, in a village in the Wicklow Mountains, is how secluded and peaceful it is. I feel like I’m really able to gather my thoughts and clear my head which helps my creative side come through. The worst thing is in a small village or town there can be people who are very backward thinking and really wouldn’t accept anything out of the norm or think me being an artist is an actual job.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Let go of what you can’t control. Plus, I’d also say that my single Boys Don’t Cry is about how I think society views men when it comes to body image and mental health. I noticed it first when I was going through my own eating disorder. I’ve always been really good at talking about my feelings but with this topic it just felt so hard, and the weirdest thing was that I wasn’t able to talk about what I was going through to anyone. But the minute it came down to writing the song in the studio with my co-writer it just fell out of me. Being able to see the other men in the studio, like my co-writer and producers, start to relate and discuss their own experiences. It really made me realise that a lot of men go through this but we just don’t open up.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Beyoncé performing at Coachella because I don’t know how a human can physically put on a show like that. It’s insane and you’re hooked from start to finish.

Which living person do you most admire?

My mother. She's been everything to me, an amazing role model, best friend and has always supported me. She's always just told me to do what makes me happy and makes me feel alive.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

A spot of sandy shore around the Blessington Lakes in Co. Wicklow. It’s like when I go there I'm the only person in the world and I just feel so safe and content.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

I have so many favourite lines from so many songs but for some reason the one that’s in my head right now is “It’s the soul that needs surgery” in Pretty Hurts by Beyoncé

What is the greatest love of your life?

The greatest love of my life is pizza with a garlic dip