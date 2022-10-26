10 minutes with... Shane Ó Fearghail

SHANE Ó Fearghail is a singer-songwriter from Dublin, currently living in Vienna. His musical style is described as a cross between Irish indie and dark folk.



What are you up to?

Right now, pushing and promoting the brand new single You To Hold.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Sí Beag Sí Mór by O'Carolan, and Across The Universe' by John Lennon.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Hard to pick one. John Lennon, Kate Bush and more recently Shane MacGowan.

Which musicians would you most like to meet?

Thomas Moore, John Lennon, Shane MaGowan and Kate Bush — and all around the one table. Seamus Heaney too... if we could make space.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Jimi Hendrix - lead guitar

Phil Lynott - bass & backing Vocals

John Lord - keys

John Lennon - on rhythm guitar & backing vocals

Jesus - on lead vocals

Gandhi on bongos

I'd play the drums...

How did you get started in music?

Singing ballads in my granny's house when we were kids.

What are your Irish roots?

I’m a Dub.

What's on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Irish Grammar for Beginners.

Pantomime or opera?

Opera.

What’s your favourite place in Ireland?

Sliabh na Caillaighe and the Hill of Tara.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Tough one. Martin Hayes!

What would be your motto?

"Every little fish needs to swim."

Which living person do you most admire?

My mother.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

No man, or woman... is an island.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

I shouldn't admit this but: I have a tiny stone from the Hill of Tara. It was a gift. It comes with me on tour.

What's the best thing about where you live?

My partner Sabine.

. . . . and the worst?

It's not Ireland.

What's the greatest lesson life has taught you?

It's too short.

What gives you the greatest laugh?

Laughing with friends.

What do you believe in?

People.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Planet Earth.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My partner and my family. Music is a distant second.