Clothing firm founders urge Irish people to take pride in their language

A UNIQUE clothing brand is bringing a modern edge to the Irish language.

Founded in Co. Wexford in 2021, Sully and Juno is dedicated to promoting the use of Gaelic as something Irish people everywhere can take pride in.

“Gaeilge should feel proud, natural and out in the world,” is the firm’s tagline.

This month brand founders Gillian de Faoite and Nina Shelton said they want that energy to last well beyond March.

“We do not want Gaeilge to sit on a shelf,” says de Faoite.

“We want it out in the world. It is ours. It should feel confident, lived in and used.”

Sully and Juno's colourful collection also promotes the Irish language

Their colourful Gaeilge Collection features both new designs and fan favourites with slogans including Is fearr Gaeilge briste ná Béarla cliste (broken Irish is better than clever English), Grá Mór (big love), Na Bac Leo (ignore them) and Cúla Bula (pure hype, pure joy).

“And then, of course, there’s Dia Duit Bitch,” Gill adds with a mischievous smile.

“That one speaks for itself.”

Sully and Juno co-founders Gillian White and Nina Shelton

The collection ‘s popularity has grown steadily across Ireland and the UK since the brand first launched, although it saw a steep rise in followers after founder Shelton appeared in the first series of The Traitors Ireland which aired last summer and is currently available to view on BBCiPlayer.

The firm has also previously played host to the newly appointed President of Ireland Catherine Connolly, who visited their store in Wexford twice last year prior to being elected president.

President Catherine Connolly visited Gillian de Faoite and Nina Shelton at their store during her election campaign

For Shelton, the firm’s journey to date has been personal as well as professional.

“Gill is teaching me Irish every day and I am improving all the time,” she said.

“I am not fluent, I am learning, and I am still part of it,” she added

“You do not have to be perfect to participate.”

As St Patrick’s Day approaches the founders are encouraging people to use a cúpla focal in ordinary moments — on the school run, during the big food shop, at work, or meeting a friend for a pint.

“March gives people permission,” says de Faoite.

“But it is our language. We should not need permission to use it.”

