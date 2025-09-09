Award-winning Irish actor Bríd Brennan among stars cast in new Harry Potter television series
Award-winning Irish actor Bríd Brennan among stars cast in new Harry Potter television series

BELFAST-BORN actor Bríd Brennan is among the cast of the new Harry Potter television series.

Produced by HBO, the show is set for release in 2027.

It has been written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.

Mark Mylod will executively produce and direct multiple episodes of the series, which is also executive produced by author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling.

Bríd Brennan is among the cast for HBO's Harry Potter television series

This month HBO released the names of several of the stars who are now signed up for the show, including Warwick Davis, who will play Professor Filius Flitwick, a role he originated for the film series.

Among the Hogwarts students Elijah Oshin will play Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens will be Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash will take the role of Gregory Goyle.

Hogwarts staff members will include Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, Leigh Gill as Griphook and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Warwick Davies will reprise his film role of Professor Filius Flitwick for the new show

A well-known face of both stage and screen, Brennan originated the role of Agnes in Brian Friel’s 1990 play Dancing at Lughnasa, for which she won the 1992 Toni Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Her film credits include the 2015 hit Brooklyn, James Marsh’s Shadow Dancer of 2012 and the Oscar shortlisted 2023 short film, Room Taken, which was executive produced by Colin Farrell.

Brennan is also a three-time Olivier Award nominee, being shortlisted for her roles in Rutherford and Son in 1995, The Little Foxes in 2002 and The Ferryman in 2018.

