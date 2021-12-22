'Belfast' and U2 shortlisted in Oscars sound and song categories
'Belfast' and U2 shortlisted in Oscars sound and song categories

KENNETH BRANAGH'S semi-autobiographical film 'Belfast' has been shortlisted in two categories for the 2022 Oscars, with U2 nominated in one.

Belfast has been shortlisted in the Original Song category for 'Down to Joy' by Van Morrison, which plays over the opening credits, and also in the sound category.

It comes just a week after the film was nominated in several categories for the Golden Globe awards.

The film chronicles the life of a working class family during the late 1960s in Belfast, and stars Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds who all received nominations for their supporting acting roles. Other stars include Judi Dench, Colin Morgan and newcomer Jude Hill.

Irish audiences will be able to see 'Belfast' on 21 January.

U2 are in the Oscars race for their song 'Your Song Saved My Life', which features in the upcoming Sing 2, a sequel to the unexpected 2016 hit Sing.

It is the third Oscars time for the band to be in contention for the Oscars having previously been nominated in 2003 for 'The Hands That Built America' for Martin Scorsese's film 'Gangs Of New York' and in 2014 for 'Ordinary Love' for the Nelson Mandela biopic 'Long Walk To Freedom'.

The shortlists were announced for ten categories with Academy members now set to view the pieces of work before voting on which ones should receive nominations.

Other shortlist announcements include Documentary Feature, International Film, Animated, Live Action, and Documentary Shorts, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score and Visual Effects.

Final nominations will be announced February 8, with the awards scheduled to take place March 27.

The full shortlists can be found here.

