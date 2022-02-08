Belfast picks up seven Oscar nominations but no nod for Balfe or Dornan

THE NOMINATIONS for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, with plenty of Irish talent being recognised for the prestigious awards despite some snubs.

Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film Belfast was hotly tipped to bring in several nominations, and received seven including Best Original Screenplay, Best Achievement in Sound and Best Picture.

Branagh himself took a nomination for Best Director, as did both Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in Belfast.

Caitríona Balfe from Monaghan who plays Ma in the film was hyped to received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category but failed to receive the nod, with Jame Dornan's Da too being snubbed.

Van Morrison received a nomination for original song for Belfast's 'Down To Joy', while Jessie Buckley from Killarney received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Netflix's The Lost Daughter.

Ruth Negga from Limerick had also been tipped for a supporting actress nomination, as were U2 for their song 'Your Music Saved My Life' in Sing 2, but both failed to be recognised.

The Oscars take place on Sunday 27 March.