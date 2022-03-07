Beoga headline St Pat Rocks stage as Birmingham festival returns for 2022
Beoga headline St Pat Rocks stage as Birmingham festival returns for 2022

The St Pat Rocks stage returns to Birmingham this weekend

BEOGA, The Father Teds and Lampa will all take to the main stage as the St Patrick’s Day party gets underway in Birmingham this weekend.

Due to works being undertaken along the usual St Patrick’s Parade route, the city’s annual parade will not take place this year.

However, the festival organisers have still planned a weekend of events that offer something for everyone.

An official festival launch event takes place on Friday, March 11 at The Old Library in Digbeth.

It will feature a three-course meal accompanied by traditional Irish music and dance, including music from the popular Birmingham Irish band On The Sesh.

Tickets for that event cost £30 each or £270 for a table of 10, with all proceeds supporting the Birmingham St Patrick’s Parade and Festival.

On Sunday, March 13, in absence of the parade, the festival will host their annual music festival on the St Pat Rocks stage.

For 2022 this will be headlined by the legendary Irish folk band Beoga - best known for working alongside Ed Sheeran on his 2016 hit Galway Girl.

Other famous Birmingham Irish bands due to take to the stage include Heed, Lampa and The Father Teds.

Taking place in the heart of Birmingham’s Irish Quarter, at the Zellig Car Park, the festival will also host some of Birmingham’s best street food traders.

Tickets for the event cost £5 each for over 18s or £10 for a family ticket, and kids go free – when accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to book tickets click here.

