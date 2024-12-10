Bodkin star Siobhán Cullen shooting new drama series in London

DUBLIN actor Siobhán Cullen is on location in London filming a new series for the BBC.

The Rathfarnam native, who recently featured in the Netflix drama Bodkin, stars alongside Paapa Essiedu, Jack Bannon and Charlotte Riley in Babies.

Produced by Snowed-In Productions and The Money Men Studios for the BBC, the six-part series follows the story of a young couple desperate to start a family.

Lisa (Cullen) and Stephen (Essiedu) attempt to deal with the struggle of pregnancy loss while life continues around them.

The series has been written and directed by the award-winning Stefan Golaszewski, who said its “incredible” cast are key to bringing it to life on the small screen.

“Their warmth, detail and deep humanity are essential to telling this crucial story that’s never told,” he said.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, described the drama as “a tender, authentic, emotional and human look at couples navigating a time in their lives that is rarely covered on television”.

She added: “It's no surprise that this very special series has attracted such an outstanding cast, and it's been an honour to see them bring Stefan's scripts to life."

Filming on the six-part series is now underway in London.