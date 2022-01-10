Branagh's best screenplay win the only success for Irish talent at Golden Globes

THERE WAS disappointment for Irish talent at the 79th annual Golden Globe awards when just one award was scooped by Belfast native Kenneth Branagh.

Branagh won the award for best screenplay for his film 'Belfast', a semi-autobiographical film chronicling the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital.

He beat out competition from Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' and Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'.

Branagh had also been nominated for best director and the film for best motion picture, with neither winning their categories.

The film stars Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds who all received best support actor/acting nominations, but all lost out.

Kenneth Branagh has the write stuff. Congratulations for taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture. pic.twitter.com/f2L9s77MNr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Van Morrison was nominated for his song 'Down to Joy' which featured in the film, but lost out to poster Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell' 'No Time to Die' for the latest James Bond film.

Limerick actress Ruth Negga received a nomination in the best supporting actress category for her role in the film 'Passing', but lost out to Ariana DeBose of 'West Side Story'.

The awards on Sunday night were a muted affair on which had no in-person ceremony taking place due to a number of organisations and actors choosing to distance themselves from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after a number of controversies.

The winners were instead announced through the official Golden Globes Twitter account.

Winners on the night include Netflix's 'The Power of the Dog' for best motion picture, drama, 'West Side Story' for best motion picture, comedy or musical.

Jane Campion won best director for 'The Power of the Dog', while Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won best actor/actress in a drama for 'King Richard' and 'Being the Ricardos' respectively.

In the television categories, HBO's 'Succession' picked up the award for best drama, best actor for Jeremy Strong and best supporting actress for Sarah Snook.

MJ Rodriguez became the first transgender woman to win the award for best actress in a drama series for 'Pose', with the actress saying on Instagram that "this is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals."

Kate Winslet was named best actress in a limited series for the acclaimed crime drama Mare of Easttown while Michael Keaton was named best actor in a limited series for Hulu’s opioid drama Dopesick.

A full list of winners can be found here.