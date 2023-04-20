Brian Gleeson announced in lead role for West End transfer of The Crucible

THE National Theatre in London has confirmed Brian Gleeson will take the lead role of John Proctor when its take on Arthur Miller classic The Crucible transfers to the West End.

Hailing from Dublin, and part of the Gleeson performing dynasty that includes his father Brendan Gleeson – of Banshees of Inisherin fame – and brother Domhnall, Brian is no stranger to the stage or the screen.

The actor featured in the likes of silver screen hits Tiger Raid, Assassin's Creed and Snow White and the Huntsman, and has taken regular roles in a range of television series, including Love/Hate, Peaky Blinders, Frank of Ireland and Sharon Horgan's Apple TV hit Bad Sisters.

In June he will take to the boards at London’s Gielgud Theatre to star in the highly anticipated West End transfer of director Lyndsey Turner’s acclaimed production of The Crucible.

Miller’s tale centres around a witch hunt which is beginning in the town of Salem.

Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their words have a terrible power - but as a climate of fear spreads through the community, private vendettas fuel public accusations and soon the truth itself is on trial.

With set designed by Es Devlin, the contemporary new staging of Miller’s gripping parable of power and its abuse enjoys a limited run in the West End from June 7 until September 2.

Gleeson stars alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald of Succession and Masters of Sex fame, as Elizabeth Proctor, and Ron Cook, who has starred in Hot Fuzz and Mr Selfridge, as Giles Corey.

These three join the previously announced Milly Alcock, of House of the Dragon, as Abigail Williams.

The large cast further includes Christopher Birch, Lucy Brindle, Grace Farrell, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Miya James, Ebony Jonelle, Tama Phethean, Amy Snudden, Nia Towle and Samuel Townsend among others.

