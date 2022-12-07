Shane MacGowan of The Pogues being treated for infection in hospital
Entertainment

Shane MacGowan of The Pogues being treated for infection in hospital

THE POGUES' singer Shane MacGowan has been taken into hospital, his wife has said.

The 64-year-old frontman has used a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 2015 and has been in and out of hospital in recent years.

In a Twitter post on Monday, his wife Victoria May Clarke shared a picture of Shane and asked fans to 'send prayers' and 'healing vibes'.

She provided an update on his condition on Tuesday evening, tweeting, "I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for @ShaneMacGowan, he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok. I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you."

There was an outpouring of love from fans with one saying "God bless ya Shane, absolute legend, here's hoping for a speedy recovery".

Another fan said: "Sending very best wishes and prayers for a speedy homecoming from hospital and recovery from illness to Shane, Victoria. Thinking of you both at this time."

The Fairytale of New York singer has battled a number of health issues over the years. He broke a knee in 2021 and later tore ligaments.

He was never able to fully recover from the injuries and confirmed in April 2022 that he was no longer able to walk.

The Kent-born singer has also been open about his addiction battle, which saw him have to get teeth implants after years of drink and drugs destroyed his real teeth.

He recently released a limited edition book called The Eternal Buzz & The Crock of Gold, which features hand written notes, poetry and artwork.

