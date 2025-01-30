'Celebrate St Brigid’ government says, as programme of events planned in Ireland

IRISH people are being urged to make use of the extra-long weekend ahead by “celebrating St Brigid” at a range of events planned across the country.

St Brigid’s Day falls on February 1 each year and since 2023 it has been designated a public holiday in honour of Ireland’s only female patron saint.

The Imbolc/St Brigid’s Day holiday falls on the first Monday in February (unless February 1 falls on a Friday) so for 2025 the bank holiday is Monday, February 3

With that in mind the Irish Government is supporting a range of St Brigid's Day themed events and activities which are taking place in countries across the country this weekend.

“Saint Brigid’s Day, and the newly associated bank holiday, is a unique and rare opportunity for us to celebrate not only our heritage, but also our present and future,” Patrick O'Donovan, Ireland’s newly appointed Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport, said today.

“As Antoine Ó Raifteirí once wrote, ‘Anois teacht an Earraigh, beidh an lá dúl chun síneadh’. After a long winter, it is time to welcome the brighter days the spring brings and look forward with optimism to the future,” he added.

“It is with this in mind that I am proud to share the Saint Brigid’s Day programme of cultural events taking place across the country, and I would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to attend and participate in the events.”

With roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Imbolc, which marked the arrival of spring, St Brigid’s Day is seen as an opportunity to celebrate growth, renewal and light

In Celtic mythology, Brigid was a triple goddess – of healing, fire, and of poetry.

The Christian saint who took her name, born in 450 AD, carried some of those same associations as the patron saint of poets and midwives.

As such, the St Brigid’s bank holiday “carries a dual opportunity to recognise the role of women through our arts and cultural heritage” Mr O’Donovan’s department claims.

“Inspired by our Celtic heritage and the legend of St. Brigid, our National Cultural Institutions have organised an exciting programme of events over the long weekend, complemented by community activities nationwide,” they added.

Events will take place over the coming week at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, in the National Museum of Ireland, Turlough Park and the National Museum of Ireland, Kildare St.

Elsewhere, the Chester Beatty Library will celebrate St. Brigid through a poetry and art workshop as well as through a family friendly film screening: Wolfwalkers

Meanwhile, in Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Creative Ireland will host St. Brigid’s Festival at Úna Bhán – A Celebration for All.

Limerick’s Hunt Museum will host storytelling sessions in the Captain’s Room.

Clondalkin, in Dublin, will host their annual Féile Bhríde and Kildare, the home of the Saint, will have a full slate of activities on offer.