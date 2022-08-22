Channel 4 announce 'Prince Andrew: The Musical' as part of new season of entertainment

Channel 4 has announced that it will release a new one hour 'Prince Andrew: The Musical' in its upcoming 'Truth and Dare' season of programming.

The one-off show will feature a cast of comics in a satirical send-up of the life and times of Prince Andrew, all set to a musical score.

Written by and starring Kieran Hodgson as the Prince himself, with original music co-written by Freddie Tapner, the story centres on the key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew’s life, including a reimagining of the former-HRH’s bombshell interview with Emily Maitlis in which the man behind the headlines faces the music.

The announcement came as the channel gears up to celebrate 40 years of "pushing boundaries in every genre," a press release reads.

It said that Channel 4 was created "to give voice to the unheard, say the unsayable and show the unseen."

The new season of entertainment will also include a provocative exploration of cancel culture in art, and a revival of Friday Night Live, the much-loved channel 4 show that made household names of Ben Elton, French and Saunders, Julian Clary, Fry and Laurie and Jo Brand.

It also includes The ‘80s: The Future is Now (working title), a revealing documentary series that charts the role of Britain in shaping much about our modern world during the 80’s, the decade that saw the birth of Channel 4. It also features Too Large for Love (working title), a documentary that follows the experiences of the hidden minority of men who have extra-large penises. And Afghan Porn star, the remarkable story of a young Afghan woman who escaped first Afghanistan and then her UK-based family, finding liberation in a successful career in the porn industry.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4, said:

“From musical satire about Prince Andrew to an exploration of cancel culture in art via men with very large penises, this season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago. Instead of a nostalgia-thon of highlights from the last four decades, we are celebrating with a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air. If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully.”