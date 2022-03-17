Channel 4 releases first trailer for third and final season of Derry Girls
Entertainment

Channel 4 releases first trailer for third and final season of Derry Girls

The first look of the final season of Derry Girls has been released.

CHANNEL 4 has today released the first look still and trailer for the long awaited third and final series of the critically acclaimed, award-winning Derry Girls!

As fans of the hit series know by now Derry Girls is the creation of acclaimed writer Lisa McGee who mined her own experiences to create a candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy. While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990’s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren't anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to “adulthood” …

Derry Girls will once again follow Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn). The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, where the group attend.

Commissioned for Channel 4 by Director of Programmes Ian Katz, Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott and Commissioning Editors Jack Bayles and Laura Riseam. The series is written by Lisa McGee. Caroline Leddy (The Inbetweeners, Friday Night Dinner, London Irish), Liz Lewin (London Irish, Crashing, I Hate Suzie), Jimmy Mulville and Lisa McGee are Executive Producers with Brian Falconer (Ordinary Love) Producing and Michael Lennox (Endeavour) Directing. Derry Girls is a commission for Hat Trick Productions and is a showcase of creative talent from Northern Ireland, entirely set and made locally. Derry Girls received funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

Derry Girls series one and two are also available to stream on All 4 now!

See More: Channel 4, Derry Girls, Lisa McGee

Related

Derry Girls cast bid farewell to their characters as final season wraps filming
Entertainment 2 months ago

Derry Girls cast bid farewell to their characters as final season wraps filming

By: Connell McHugh

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain to host new TV game show with £1 million prize
Entertainment 6 months ago

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain to host new TV game show with £1 million prize

By: Rachael O'Connor

They're even coming from Gdansk for TedFest!: Tickets for Ireland's annual Father Ted festival are on sale now
News 2 years ago

They're even coming from Gdansk for TedFest!: Tickets for Ireland's annual Father Ted festival are on sale now

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Buy your perfect plot of land in Ireland from anywhere in the world
Life & Style 2 hours ago

Buy your perfect plot of land in Ireland from anywhere in the world

By: Irish Post

Three new support hubs for Ukrainian refugees to open, with over 7,000 already in Ireland
News 2 hours ago

Three new support hubs for Ukrainian refugees to open, with over 7,000 already in Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes
Sport 3 hours ago

Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Montserrat: the Caribbean island where St Patrick's Day is a public holiday
Culture 3 hours ago

Montserrat: the Caribbean island where St Patrick's Day is a public holiday

By: Irish Post

Irish Pensioners Choir launch £10k fundraising drive on St Patrick’s Day
Community 4 hours ago

Irish Pensioners Choir launch £10k fundraising drive on St Patrick’s Day

By: Fiona Audley