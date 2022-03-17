Channel 4 releases first trailer for third and final season of Derry Girls

CHANNEL 4 has today released the first look still and trailer for the long awaited third and final series of the critically acclaimed, award-winning Derry Girls!

As fans of the hit series know by now Derry Girls is the creation of acclaimed writer Lisa McGee who mined her own experiences to create a candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy. While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990’s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren't anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to “adulthood” …

Derry Girls will once again follow Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn). The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, where the group attend.

Commissioned for Channel 4 by Director of Programmes Ian Katz, Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott and Commissioning Editors Jack Bayles and Laura Riseam. The series is written by Lisa McGee. Caroline Leddy (The Inbetweeners, Friday Night Dinner, London Irish), Liz Lewin (London Irish, Crashing, I Hate Suzie), Jimmy Mulville and Lisa McGee are Executive Producers with Brian Falconer (Ordinary Love) Producing and Michael Lennox (Endeavour) Directing. Derry Girls is a commission for Hat Trick Productions and is a showcase of creative talent from Northern Ireland, entirely set and made locally. Derry Girls received funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

Derry Girls series one and two are also available to stream on All 4 now!