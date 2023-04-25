BBC confirms second series of Belfast-based police drama Blue Lights
A second series of the BBC hit Blue Lights has been confirmed

THE BBC has confirmed a second series of new hit police drama Blue Lights.

Set in Belfast, the drama series explores the reality of life for police officers working in the PSNI.

The first series, which focused on three police recruits who faced the pressure of criminal gangs and divided communities, proved a hit with audiences on BBC One and iPlayer.

Directed by Gilles Bannier, co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films, and co-created and produced by Stephen Wright of Two Cities Television, the series launched on both platforms last month.

It received five-star reviews, while viewing figures for the first episode currently stand at 6.4million.

So popular has the show been, that the BBC has already commissioned series two, which remains set in Belfast and will begin filming over the summer.

“Blue Lights has been a breakout hit and so many of our viewers have taken the rookies to their hearts which is down to the fantastic cast and Declan and Adam’s vision,” Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama BBC, said.

“We can’t wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series,” she added.

The BBC confirmed this week that the drama will return for a second six-episode series.

Among those set to reprise their roles in are Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho, and Hannah McClean.

Stephen Wright, Executive Producer of Blue Lights and Creative Director and Joint CEO of Two Cities TV said: “We are thrilled by the audience response to the show. Belfast is a vibrant, dynamic and complex place and we have a wealth of stories yet to come from our characters. We can’t wait to bring these to the fans.”

Filming on series two begins in Belfast this summer, with further casting due to be announced.

