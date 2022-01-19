Concert will celebrate the life of Irish music magnate and former Pogues manager Frank Murray

IT’S been just over seven years since the sudden death of the music magnate and former manager of The Pogues, Frank Murray.

Born in Drimnagh, Dublin, the music manager, film actor, producer and concert promoter died on December 22, aged 66.

He is likely best remembered as being manager of acts such as Thin Lizzy and The Pogues, but he also had spells looking after acts ranging from Elton John to Dublin rapper Temper Mental Misselayneous, and from Kirsty McColl to The Frames.

Prior to his death he was working with folk and blues duo The Lost Brothers and Dublin rock and roll band The Mighty Stef.

Next month a celebration of his varied career and great successes will take place at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

Their Concert Celebrating the Life and Times of the Late, Great Frank Murray will “pay tribute to Frank’s memory”, the organisation confirms.

It will feature the Christine Tobin Trio and The Lost Brothers, they add.

Earlier in the day a sculpture - titled Scaradh - commissioned by Mr Murray’s brother Brian, in celebration of his life, will be unveiled at the Centre.

Meet the artists:

The Christine Tobin Trio - Christine Tobin with Phil Robson on Guitar and Dave Whitford on Double Bass

Dublin-born and raised, Christine Tobin is a multi-award-winning vocalist and composer.

Her authentic sound has been described as “Tobin’s 24 carat voice” while praising her both for the poetry of her compositions and the warmth of her golden voice.

Her style, although rooted in jazz, is eclectic and draws on a broad range of influences.

MOJO Music Magazine said of the artist: “Christine Tobin really transcends glib genre-fication.

“Her expressive range acknowledges finely acquired folk, jazz and 20th century classical influences, which already sets her apart. And everything is shot through with an unmistakable refinement, free-spirited earthiness and giddy romanticism, this singer-songwriter is in a field of one.”

Christine drew major critical acclaim in 2012 upon the release of her album, Sailing to Byzantium, which featured the poems of W.B. Yeats, set to her own music.

The following year she won a Herald Angel Award at the Edinburgh Festival for her show A Thousand Kisses Deep, which was her imaginative versions of Leonard Cohen’s classics; and later Christine delivered ‘Pelt’ her album of settings of poems and lyrics by contemporary Pulitzer Prize winning poet Paul Muldoon.

In 2008 Christine won Best Vocalist at the BBC Jazz Awards and in 2014 she won Jazz Vocalist of the Year at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards.

Christine will be joined by Phil Robson, one of Europe’s leading jazz guitarists, along with the superb double bass player Dave Whitford, who’s one of the most in demand musicians in the UK.

The Lost Brothers

Regarded as one of the best musical duos to come out of Ireland, Oisin Leech and Mark McCausland, from Meath and Tyrone, have been making music together since 2007.

Their sound is inspired by a range of influences that include the writings of Patrick Kavanagh, the music of Billie Holliday, and the paintings of Jack B Yeats.

Their most recent album, After The Fire After The Rain was celebrated by BBC 6 Music, with legends like Iggy Pop and Steve Lamacq sending the songs out over the airwaves.

BBC 6 also awarded it Album Of The Day upon its release.

Pre-production for the music took place in Dublin, with Stephen Shannon (Iarla O’Lionard), the album was then recorded in Brooklyn NYC with Tony Garnier (Bob Dylan’s long time musical director) and Daniel Schlett (Bonnie Prince Billy) at the production helm.

The release features guest appearances from a range of artists including M Ward, Jolie Holland, Steve Wickham, Mike Coykendall and Howe Gelb.

The album was also shortlisted for the Northern Ireland Music Prize and awarded Album Of The Week at RTE Radio 1.

In 2021 the band headlined Union Chapel London and sold-out the prestigious Vicar St. in Dublin as part of a full re-scheduled tour.

Over the years the band have toured and shared stages with the likes of Richard Hawley, Billy Bragg, Martha Wainwright and Paul Muldoon.

They’ve performed internationally from Glastonbury to South By Southwest and they continue to forge a singular path and a weave a sound that it completely their own.

A Concert Celebrating the Life and Times of the Late, Great Frank Murray takes place at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith on Friday, February 4 from 8pm. Tickets cost £30 and can be booked here