Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones wow the crowd at London gig
Entertainment

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones wow the crowd at London gig

The legendary Derek Warfield (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

LEGENDARY Irish singer Derek Warfield and his band the Young Wolfe Tones attracted a large attendance to their recent London gig.

Banjo player Damaris Woods (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The event was held at the 229 music venue in Great Portland Street on Friday, June 2.

LtoR: Brothers Tony, Paddy, Eamonn and Mick Kane and Paul O’Neill. Band member Eddie Kane is Tony’s son (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Fans young and old were among the audience and they were treated to an energetic performance as the band gave a storming set featuring many classic Irish ballads.

Derek Warfield and banjo player Damaris Woods are pictured centre with Laureen Wright-Aldrich from Boston and Sarah McNally from Cork (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Clearly in great form, Derek, who is now 79, took time after the gig to meet his many fans.

Derek Warfield is pictured with Shelly Asquith and Liam McCafferty (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Following the London gig, the band were back in Ireland for two shows before heading to the USA for a series of live dates, including the Celtic Convention in Las Vegas.

See More: Derek Warfield, Irish Music, London, Young Wolfe Tones

Related

Colm Meaney returns to Irish stage after 40 years in revival of Enda Walsh hit Bedbound
Entertainment 1 day ago

Colm Meaney returns to Irish stage after 40 years in revival of Enda Walsh hit Bedbound

By: Fiona Audley

With a new TV show Bridget Christie is bringing the menopause into mainstream discussion
Entertainment 1 day ago

With a new TV show Bridget Christie is bringing the menopause into mainstream discussion

By: Fiona Audley

Multi-arts programme will celebrate Ulysses across Europe
Entertainment 1 day ago

Multi-arts programme will celebrate Ulysses across Europe

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish community archives will be preserved thanks to new funding partnership
Irish History 1 day ago

Irish community archives will be preserved thanks to new funding partnership

By: Fiona Audley

'SAVE OUR OCEANS' President Higgins warns ‘we’ll be judged by our actions' on marine emergency
News 1 day ago

'SAVE OUR OCEANS' President Higgins warns ‘we’ll be judged by our actions' on marine emergency

By: Fiona Audley

More than 10 million cigarettes seized after being smuggled into Irish town
News 1 day ago

More than 10 million cigarettes seized after being smuggled into Irish town

By: Irish Post

How JFK’s one and only presidential visit to Ireland changed the nation
Irish History 1 day ago

How JFK’s one and only presidential visit to Ireland changed the nation

By: Fiona Audley

Would a decent healthcare system convince people to vote for Irish unity?
Comment 1 day ago

Would a decent healthcare system convince people to vote for Irish unity?

By: Kevin Meagher