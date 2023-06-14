Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones wow the crowd at London gig

LEGENDARY Irish singer Derek Warfield and his band the Young Wolfe Tones attracted a large attendance to their recent London gig.

The event was held at the 229 music venue in Great Portland Street on Friday, June 2.

Fans young and old were among the audience and they were treated to an energetic performance as the band gave a storming set featuring many classic Irish ballads.

Clearly in great form, Derek, who is now 79, took time after the gig to meet his many fans.

Following the London gig, the band were back in Ireland for two shows before heading to the USA for a series of live dates, including the Celtic Convention in Las Vegas.