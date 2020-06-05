Derry Girls among Irish-packed BAFTA nominations

IRISH-LED creations are set to win big in this year's BAFTAs, with a multitude of Irish actors, presenters and TV shows clinching a nomination for the prestigious annual awards.

The phenomenally popular Derry Girls has been nominated for an award in the Scripted Comedy category, which won't come as a surprise to its legions of fans who have been reduced to tears of laughter countless times while watching the show.

In the same category however is the Channel 4 show Catastrophe, which boasts Sharon Horgan as a co-star and co-writer alongside US actor Rob Delaney, and while the series hasn't gained the same mainstream success as Derry Girls, it is just as funny and is a serious contender for the win.

Advertisement

Great to see so much Irish talent nominated in this year’s BAFTA TV Awards 🏆#DerryGirls written by @LisaMMcGee and #Catastrophe co-written by @SharonHorgan are nominated for Best Scripted Comedy, with @WeeMissBea nominated for the Breakthrough Talent Award for #ThisWayUp 👏 https://t.co/Ea4xy4RK7X — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) June 4, 2020

The two Irish-led shows are up against Fleabag and Stath Lets Flats in the Scripted Comedy category.

Elizabeth Is Missing clinched a nomination in the Single Drama category, a breathtaking standalone drama directed by Irish director Aisling Walsh and which drew critical acclaim when it aired on BBC One earlier this year, with Glenda Jackson also being nominated for her role in the drama in the Leading Actress category.

Veteran TV presenter Graham Norton has clinched two nominations for The Graham Norton Show, in Entertainment Performance and Comedy Entertainment Programme, while relevant newcomer Aisling Bea was nominated for the Breakthrough Talent award for her spectacular comedy drama This Way Up-- also co-starring Sharon Horgan.

Advertisement

Oh lads... might have a 🥔 waffle. https://t.co/ky164GgrUh — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) June 4, 2020

In music, Belfast DJ David Holmes is up for an award for his work on the soundtrack for BBC show Killing Eve, along with Keefus Ciancia.

The BAFTA awards are set to take place on 31 July this year, and will be a starkly different occasion thanks to the lockdown measures introduced to slow the spread of Covid-19.

A virtual ceremony will be held in place of the usual ceremony, which is disappointing to the nominees and fans of the annual awards-- but with so many Irish-led creations nominated, we reckon it will be a good one.