Derry Girls star leads cast in world premiere of new Irish play in London

DERRY GIRLS star Kathy Kiera Clarke has been cast in a lead role in Eugene O’Hare’s new play The Dry House.

The actor, who played fan favourite Aunt Sarah in the Derry-based sitcom, will take on the role of Claire in O’Hare’s production, which he has written and is directing at The Marylebone Theatre in London.

Described as a “darkly comic redemptive play about love, loss and the possibility of hope after years of self-destruction”, The Dry House gets its world premiere at the London venue next month and boasts an all-female cast.

Clarke will star alongside the award-winning stage and screen actress Mairead McKinley, who takes on the role of Claire’s sister Chrissy, and the critically-acclaimed actress Carla Langley, who plays Chrissy’s daughter Heather.

Located in County Down, O’Hare’s story follows sisters Chrissy and Claire as they attempt to overcome the devastating impact of alcoholism on their family.

O’Hare, who is known for his acting roles in The Fall, and more recently Outlander, said of the production: “I consider it a great privilege so soon after the lockdowns for a play written only in June 2022 to be given a home in the first Spring season of the exciting new Marylebone Theatre.”

He added: “In Kathy Kiera Clarke, Mairead McKinley and Carla Langley we have a powerful cast of actors whose work I greatly admire, a fine group of fast-emerging young designers including Irish scenographer Niall McKeever, and a terrific production and stage management team – most of whom I have worked with as an actor.”

The Dry House runs at the Marylebone Theatre from Friday, March 31 until Saturday, May 6. Tickets are available here.