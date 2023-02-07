Details for St Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 in Manchester announced

THE annual St Patrick’s Parade will take place in Manchester once again this year – albeit with a slightly shorter route, organisers have confirmed.

An initial timetable for the celebration of Ireland’s national day, which takes place on Sunday, March 12 for 2023, has been released.

It will see the festivities kick off at Irish World Heritage Centre (IWHC) with Gaelic Mass at 10am on March 12.

This will be followed by Irish dancing in the foyer before the annual St Patrick’s Parade leaves the IWHC at 12noon and is due to return to the centre at roughly 2pm.

“The Manchester St Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 is back at the Irish World Heritage Centre this year,” organisers confirm.

“Join us at The Irish World Heritage Centre on Sunday 12th March 2023 for a day of celebrations."

Regarding the route due to be taken on the day, they added: “This year’s parade has returned to the old, shorter route.

“We leave the IWHC, turn Left onto Queens Road, then left onto Cheetham Hill Road.

“We will then be walking straight up to the AO Arena, before turning round, and heading back to the IWHC.

“The parade route is 2.5 miles long and should take around 2 hours.”

The IWHC has also confirmed that they will have a funfair and food and drinks available all day on Sunday, March 12.

For further information or if you would like to take part in the Manchester St Patrick’s Parade 2023 email [email protected].