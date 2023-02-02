€830k funding pot announced to promote Irish arts across the world

A FUNDING pot of more than €830,000 has been announced to support and promote Irish artists and their work across the globe.

The grants, awarded through the Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme, were announced this week, by Ireland’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

"Through Culture Ireland my department continues to work towards the Global Ireland 2025 aim, to double Ireland’s global cultural footprint by supporting our artists to present work to audiences worldwide,” she explained.

“The Culture Ireland funding announced today will assist Irish arts to be enjoyed internationally, enabling Irish artists to achieve the recognition they deserve."

The 2023 funding will benefit 112 projects spread across 26 countries, covering dance, film, literature, music, opera, theatre, visual arts, architecture and circus, Ms Martin confirmed on February 1.

Projects that will benefit from this round of funding allocations include BothAnd Group presenting Dress Rehearsals for the Future: Stories of Roinn Dail and Ngo Resumo Exhibition installation at La Biennale Architettura 2023 in Venice, Italy from May to November 2023.

The traditional Irish folk band Téada’s tour of the US and Canada from March to April this year will be supported by the funding round, as will the Riverbank Arts Theatre and Dan Colley’s presentation of A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings at the Imaginate festival in Edinburgh, Scotland in June 2023 and, ahead of that, at the Brighton Festival in May.

Elsewhere in Britain, Irish Music and Dance London’s (IMDL) spring/summer programme, from February to June, will receive funding support through the Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme, and The Abbey Theatre’s presentation of A Whistle In The Dark, by Tom Murphy, due to run at The Belgrade Theatre in Coventry this May, will also receive financial support through the grants.

A full list of the grant round recipients and the amounts awarded to them for 2023 can be viewed here.