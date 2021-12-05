Ed Sheeran and Elton John festive song favourite for Christmas No. 1

THE NEW Christmas collaboration from Ed Sheeran and Elton John is the favourite to top the British charts this festive season.

The originally-titled Merry Christmas premiered on Friday and has so far wracked up more than 9million views on Sheeran's YouTube channel.

It is top of the video-sharing platform's trending charts and several bookmakers have already installed it as favourite for the Christmas No. 1 spot.

SkyBet (11/10), William Hill (4/5) and Betfair (4/5) are among those tipping it to top Britain's charts on Christmas Day.

However, Paddy Power and others still fancy LadBaby to make it four-in-a-row — despite the novelty act having yet to reveal if he is releasing a single this year.

All proceeds from Merry Christmas will go to Sheeran's and John's respective charity foundations.

However, while the song has proved a hit online, some critics have given it a frosty reception.

The Guardian dubbed it "an overstuffed, undercooked turkey" while the Express said there was "no joy in the song and certainly no memorable hook".

However, the Independent praised the pair's harmonising while the Telegraph reckoned it had the potential to become a Christmas classic.

You can judge for yourself from the video above.

The pair themselves at least look to be having fun as they pay tribute to music videos and films from Christmas past.