Jamie-Lee O’Donnell joins cast of new BBC comedy being filmed in Dublin
Entertainment

JAMIE-LEE O’DONNELL is among the cast of a new BBC comedy which is being filmed in Dublin.

The actor, who shot to fame in the hit series Derry Girls, will star alongside the likes of Alex Lawther and Laurie Kynaston in Leonard and Hungry Paul.

Filming has now begun on the six-part series being produced by Subotica for the BBC, which is based on the best-selling debut novel of the same name by Irish author Rónán Hession.

Laurie Kynaston, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Alex Lawther star in Leonard and Hungry Paul

The story, which has been adapted by writers Richie Conroy and Mark Hodkinson, follows two board-gaming friends as they meander through life in their leafy suburban neighbourhood.

“At a time when most shows involve dragons, detectives, or existential dread, Leonard and Hungry Paul takes a slower route - through kindness, the quiet gravity of small things, and the occasional game of backgammon,” director Andrew Chaplin says of the show.

“Which is proof that not all heroes shout - some just know when to stay quiet.”

Hession said he is “delighted” to see his book adapted for the screen.

“It's a real privilege as a writer to see my work being brought to life in a different creative form,” he explained.

Eddie Doyle, Senior Head of Content Commissioning for BBC Northern Ireland, says the series “promises something special”.

“It is full of charm and poignant moments that encapsulate ordinary life,” he adds.

“With a stellar cast bringing this acclaimed novel to the screen, it will make an exciting addition to BBC Northern Ireland’s offering this year.”

