‘Funboys forever’: Stars react as comedy commissioned for a second series

BBC comedy series Funboys has been commissioned for a second series, much to the delight of its stars.

The show follows Callum (Ryan Dylan), Jordan (Rian Lennon) and Lorcan (Lee R. James) as they attempt to navigate the hardships of life in small-town Northern Ireland.

From first girlfriends to dead pet pigs, it takes a fly-on-the-wall approach, prioritising authentic, naturalistic comedy.

“Series Two is here,” Dlyan said as the news spread.

“We’ve learned nothing, grown less and legally can’t be left alone,” he added, “Funboys forever.”

Fellow star Lennon said: “Our show is like what if the teletubbies took off the dang suits and got real for a second.

“We don't pull punches, we've written a show that’s hard as rocks.

“And if you don't like it you can jog the frigging hell on.”

Filmed in rural Northern Ireland, the series started as a BBC Comedy Short Film before securing a full series commission which launched to critical acclaim in February this year.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Commissioning for BBC Northern Ireland, said it is a “real treat to be able to serve audiences another portion of Funboys with Ryan, Rian and Lee”.

“This backs our commitment to giving a platform to new comedy voices and local talent, and we can’t wait to see what the boys from Ballymacnoose have up their sleeves for series two,” he added.

Critics described the first series of Funboys as “some of the most fearless comedy in years” and “beautifully bonkers”.

The second four-episode series is being produced by Mayhay Studios for BBC Three and iPlayer.

The show is written by Lennon and Dylan, and directed by Lennon.

They also serve as executive producers alongside Mayhay’s Simon Mayhew-Archer.