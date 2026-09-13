Co. Armagh woman jailed for stealing €30,000 from vulnerable man she was caring for 

A WOMAN from Co. Armagh has been jailed after stealing £30,000 from a vulnerable man she was supposed to be caring for.

At Laganside Crown Court on Friday, 47-year-old Nicola Beattie from Craigavon was sentenced to two years and two months for fraud by abuse of position.

She will spend half of her sentence in custody and half on license.

Beattie's victim, who has since passed away, was a vulnerable adult living in sheltered accommodation who received Home Care.

Beattie, as his allocated carer, was given control of the man's debit card in summer 2017 so she could pay for his groceries, cleaning and household bills.

However, by the end of 2021, his bank balance stood at just £21.59 with an estimated £30,148.68 unaccounted for.

After the man's daughter discovered the state of his finances in 2022, a joint police and Social Services investigation commenced, resulting in Beattie being reported for fraud.

'Significant betrayal'

"This was a calculated abuse of trust in which the defendant exploited her position to take advantage of a vulnerable man for her own financial gain," said Detective Inspector Jane McCallum.

"She was entrusted to act in his best interests but instead abused that trust and fraudulently obtained more than £30,000 from him.

"Her actions represent a significant betrayal of someone who was vulnerable and should have been protected from harm.

"Fraud of this nature goes far beyond the financial loss.

"It can have a profound and lasting emotional impact, particularly where an offender has deliberately exploited a position of trust.

"I hope today's sentencing provides some measure of reassurance to the victim’s family.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland remains committed to safeguarding vulnerable people and will thoroughly investigate reports of financial abuse and pursue those responsible through the courts."

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