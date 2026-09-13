Man charged to court over bus hijacking in Co. Tyrone 

POLICE investigating the hijacking of a bus in Co. Tyrone have charged a man to court.

Shortly before 1pm on Saturday, police received a report that a bus had been hijacked in the Beltany Road area of Omagh.

It was reported that a man, believed to be armed with a knife, had allowed the passengers to leave the bus.

However, the driver was kept on board before the vehicle made off in the direction of Newtownstewart.

"A pursuit ensued along the A5 through Victoria Bridge and Sion Mills," Detective Inspector Winters of the PSNI said on Saturday evening.

"The bus was eventually stopped in the Head of the Town area of Strabane and the man, aged in his 30s, was removed from the bus and subsequently arrested."

Police said there were a number of reports of collisions involving the stolen bus and other vehicles, including a police car, while one man was taken to hospital for treatment.

This afternoon, the PSNI revealed that a 39-year-old man had been charged with a number of offences including kidnapping, hijacking, aggravated vehicle taking causing injury and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court tomorrow, September 14.

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