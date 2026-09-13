Man who fled to Ireland to evade justice is jailed for 18 years for raping and sexually assaulting a child

A MAN who fled to Ireland in an attempt to evade justice after raping and sexually assaulting a child has been jailed for 18 years and six months.

Alex Walster, 38, of Gainsborough, Lincolnshire had previously pleaded guilty to 13 charges.

However, he tried to avoid sentencing by leaving the country before he was subsequently found and arrested in Ireland.

Gainsborough, who committed the offences on multiple occasions across 2023 and 2024 in a village near Lincoln, was finally sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday.

DC Victoria Robbie, who led the investigation, said the outcome 'marks the end of our investigation into Walster's repulsive offending'.

"We are grateful to, and inspired by, the victim and her family who have so patiently waited and worked alongside us to bring Walster to justice," she added.

"The victim of this case is remarkable, and I believe will go on to live a full and fantastic life with the support of her family, in spite of the abhorrent crimes Walster committed against her."

In a personal statement, the victim told Lincolnshire Police that the crimes against her had a significant impact on her life and it is something that will affect her for years to come.

However, she said she is determined to rebuild her life, be a strong person and not look back at what Walster did to her.

Walster was also handed a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order, which prevents any contact with the victim and her family.

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