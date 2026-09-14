Trump puts Irish unity centre stage during Irish visit

DONALD TRUMP thrust Irish unity back into the political spotlight during a whirlwind visit to Ireland, declaring that he would “love to see” the country united and suggesting that it might as well happen now.

The US president’s unexpected intervention came after talks with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

“I don’t want to cause any problems, but I will tell you, I’d love to see it unified,” President Trump told reporters.

“I have friends on both sides, great people. They’re Irish people. How can they be bad, right?”

He added: “The way I look at it, it’s going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now.”

The remarks changed the atmosphere of what had been billed as an informal two-day visit dominated by diplomatic courtesies, security arrangements and President Trump’s appearance at the Irish Open at his Doonbeg golf resort.

Taoiseach Martin, sitting beside the president, was immediately confronted with the political implications of an American leader departing from Washington’s customary neutrality on Northern Ireland’s constitutional future.

The Taoiseach later sought to lower the temperature, stressing that any change must take place peacefully and with consent under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

President Trump, however, showed no inclination to retreat. He returned to the subject later in his visit, saying: “I love my comments. I think it should happen.”

The British government reiterated that Northern Ireland’s status can be changed only with the consent of its people. Under the Good Friday Agreement, a referendum may be called if the Northern Ireland Secretary believes that a majority is likely to favour joining a united Ireland.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson rejected President Trump’s intervention, insisting that Northern Ireland’s future should be decided by its people.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said the comments demonstrated how far the unity debate had moved before mischievously adding: “Turns out he’s not as orange as he looks.”

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams also welcomed the remarks, describing them as broadly reflective of sentiment among many people in North America.

For those travelling with the presidential press pool, the impact of President Trump’s comments was immediately apparent.

Before the political drama at Farmleigh, President Trump had been received by President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtaráin.

President Connolly, who has previously been strongly critical of the US president, greeted him cordially during a courtesy call lasting a little over 15 minutes. The Áras subsequently reported that Presiden Connollyt had conveyed her belief that the normalisation of war and genocide could never be accepted.

President Trump signed the visitors’ book with the message: “A great honour to be here, thank you.”

His arrival triggered one of the largest security operations undertaken in the State. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said peaceful protest would be facilitated but warned that there would be “no tolerance” of public disorder or attempts to disrupt the visit.

The operation involved an estimated 10,000 12-hour Garda shifts, with officers working alongside the Defence Forces and the US Secret Service.

Security was particularly demanding around Doonbeg, where protecting an American president at an open golf course presented difficulties not encountered during the tightly controlled engagements in Phoenix Park.

Demonstrations took place in Dublin and Co. Clare, with protesters voicing opposition to Mr Trump’s foreign and domestic policies. The protests remained largely peaceful, although rolling road closures caused considerable disruption around Dublin, the airport, Shannon and west Clare.

At Doonbeg, the reception was considerably warmer. President Trump attended the closing stages of the Irish Open and presented the trophy to Shane Lowry after the Offaly golfer secured a remarkable 11-shot victory.

President Trump also gave Ireland’s drinks industry reason to raise a glass by announcing that he would remove the 10 per cent US tariff on Irish whiskey. The president said he had been pressed on the issue by several people, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Irish Open winner Shane Lowry. The levy had placed Irish producers at a disadvantage after the United States exempted British spirits, including Scotch whisky, from equivalent tariffs. Mr Trump did not specify when the change would take effect, but the announcement was warmly welcomed by the Irish whiskey industry.