Claire Foy to star in TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel You Are Here

CLAIRE FOY will lead the cast in a television adaptation of David Nicholls’ best-selling novel You Are Here.

The Manchester-born actor, who has roots in counties Dublin and Kildare on her mum’s side and Dublin ancestors on her father’s side too, will star alongside Matthew Macfadyen in the BBC series.

Nicholls will adapt his book for the screen and Lenny Abrahamson will direct the series.

“I’m so delighted to be working on You Are Here with Element, the BBC, Starz and Lenny, whose work I’ve admired for many years,” Nicholls said as the project was announced this week.

“And Matthew and Claire are both just dream casting, wonderful in comedy and drama, so detailed and thoughtful and sympathetic,” he added.

“The intention with the novel was to write a close-up study of a relationship, but set against this magnificent landscape, and that’s our ambition here too; to make something both intimate and epic, funny and dramatic, a romantic comedy with real emotion.

“We can’t wait to bring Marnie and Michael’s journey to the screen.”

Director Abrahamson admits he is a “huge admirer” of Nicholls' writing.

“I’m delighted to be collaborating with him to bring You Are Here to the screen,” he said. “The novel is such a beautiful love story – funny, profound and ultimately deeply hopeful.”

He added: “I’m also extremely excited to have Claire and Matthew, two actors I hugely admire, playing Michael and Marnie.”

The film is being produced by Dublin-headquartered Element Pictures.

Executive producer Ed Guiney said: “We are so delighted to be collaborating with David Nicholls and Lenny Abrahamson - two of the most talented creators working today - on the television adaptation of David’s gorgeous book, backed by the brilliant teams at BBC Drama and Starz.

“We’re also very excited to be working with our absolute dream cast in Matthew and Claire.

“You Are Here feels to us like a drama the world needs right now - life affirming, positive, funny and full of charm.”

The series is set to feature eight episodes. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.